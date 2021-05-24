Myrtle Beach gas prices rise slightly in past week, averaging $2.82 per gallon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach drivers are paying slightly less at the pump compared to last week.
According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 1.3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.82 per gallon Monday. Drivers are paying 28.9 cents per gallon more than a month ago and $1.14 per gallon more than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.57 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 52 cents, GasBuddy reports.
Meanwhile across the country, the national average price for gas has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 per gallon Monday, analysts say.
According to GasBuddy, the national average is up 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07 higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, released the following statement:
“In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much, though with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead. With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”
