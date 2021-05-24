Learn how to prevent suicide at Safetalk sessions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -On Thursday, June 17th at First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach there will be Safetalk sessions to learn all about preventing suicide.
At these sessions, you will learn how to prevent suicide by recognizing the signs, engaging with someone, and connecting them to an intervention resource to get them the help they need.
The organizers ask that you register if you would like to attend. Reach out to ssphero@yahoo.com or jehfumc@fumcmb.org for any questions.
The first session is from 9:30am-12:30pm and the second session is from 1:30pm-4:30pm.
