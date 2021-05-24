Joye Law Firm put together a Cookbook that is great for friends and family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Joye Law Firm has a team of great lawyers and they even have a team full of great cooks!
All of the law firms shared recipes and put together a cookbook! They shared family recipes such as appetizers, side dishes, main courses and desserts.
They would love for your family to try out some of the recipes, you can download the cookbook for free at www.joyelawfirm.com/free-cookbook-download.
Joye Law Firm serves South Carolina with locations in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Summerville, Columbia and Clinton.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.