‘It’s been really bad’: Some Horry County parents struggling while waiting for Pandemic EBT cards

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our news team is continuing to hear from parents who say they haven’t received their kids’ Pandemic EBT cards and we’ve been working to find out why.
Several parents said those food benefits could help some families feed their children and they’re desperate to receive it soon.
Back in April, some parents said they didn’t think their child received the P-EBT cards because their kids’ attendance records weren’t updated in the online Powerschool portal. It’s important to note that the food benefits are based on a child’s attendance in virtual classes.
RELATED COVERAGE:
However, the parents WMBF News spoke with on Monday stated that as of May 24, the attendance records for the issuance date periods have been updated for their kids and this has them questioning why they still have not received their money.
One of those parents is Crystal. She has four kids total, three of them enrolled in Horry County Schools virtual program.
Crystal said the attendance records for her kids are updated in Powerschool. But she’s still waiting to receive the card for the benefits she said they’re entitled to.
She said her family needs those funds, desperately.
“It’s been really hard,” she said. “Worrying from day-to-day. It’s been really hard trying to make meals bigger. Trying to figure out what we can make stretch, how we can make leftovers. How we can feed everybody.”
A second parent shared a similar experience. She said her kids’ attendance records are also correct. But when she went on the DSS site, she said the portal said no records found.
This same parent stated she knows families whose kids are in the brick-and-mortar program. Many of those students were also eligible for the benefits.
She said the families in that program she’s spoken with received their cards in a timely manner. This has her questioning why the process appears to be slower for her virtual kids.
We also spoke with a third Horry County parent who doesn’t want to be identified.
This third parent said her kids’ attendance records have been updated for the past issuance periods which includes the first semester of school.
But she said her family is still waiting to receive the funds. She said one child has received their card, but not the full amount they’re entitled to. She explained the family is continuing to wait for her second eligible child to receive their card.
She said there are other families in the same boat. She said she even stepped up to the plate, to help pay for groceries for one of the families.
“Me, among other people in the stores I’ve seen, have picked up the tab for them,” this mother said. “It’s not like it was their children’s fault. It’s not like they had a cart full of stuff that’s not a necessity. You see someone with just bread and meat and stuff and they want to cook meals for their families, you kind of got to step up and do your part.”
This parent said when she checked her kid’s card status on the DSS website, the portal said there are no records found.
WMBF News contacted DSS, the South Carolina Department of Education and the Horry County Schools to try and get clarification about who’s supposed to address these issues.
The spokesperson for the Department of Education, Ryan Brown, provided us this statement, clarifying what issues need to be brought to individual school districts and how long it could be for some families to receive the P-EBT cards:
We also reached back out to Horry County Schools. The spokesperson said concerns about the attendance records in Powerschool should be emailed to the district at attendanceHCSVirtual@horrycountyschools.net. She also provided this statement below about where they stand with attendance records:
The spokesperson for DSS told WMBF News the agency is continuing to input your child’s information from the SCDOE into their system.
If you see no changes on the portal by the end of the week, DSS advises you to contact their constituent services line at (803)-898-7601. DSS further stated they’re encouraging parents to do their due diligence and go through all proper channels, stating they want to ensure eligible families receive their funds.
Our news team will continue following this story for additional updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.