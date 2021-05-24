Georgetown County investigators obtain arrest warrants in connection to double homicide

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a double homicide investigation in Georgetown County.
On Monday, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 29-year-old Ryan Woodruff, charging him with two counts of murder in the deaths of Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr.
On Saturday night, deputies were called to a home on Graham Road where two people were found dead after neighbors did a welfare check.
Authorities said the two victims were found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads.
Investigators worked throughout the weekend to develop leads and analyze evidence, which they said pointed to O’Neil.
They said Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the deaths.
He is currently in custody at the Williamsburg County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge in an unrelated case.
He is awaiting a bond hearing in Williamsburg County before he can be charged with the homicides in Georgetown County.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.
