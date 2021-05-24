First Southwest flight touches down at Myrtle Beach International Airport

“Today marks a pivotal point in the Myrtle Beach area’s evolution in becoming a more nationally recognized, year-long leisure and group-travel destination,” MBACC CEO Karen Riordan said in a press release. “The Southwest brand brings with it a loyal customer base and we are eager to welcome them to The Beach and our 60 miles of coastal fun and sun. Moreover, Southwest’s entry into the Grand Strand also provides our growing community with increased affordable travel options to key markets across the country.”