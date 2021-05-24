FIRST ALERT: Poor air quality in some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High temperatures and light winds are leading to some areas of poor air quality today.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in Columbia, SC has issued a Code Orange Ozone Action Day for the Pee Dee region of South Carolina until 8 PM this evening.
An Ozone Action Day means that atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground level ozone air pollution. A Code Orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with lung disease, older adults and children.
Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours when air quality will be the lowest.
