FIRST ALERT: Hottest weather so far this year arriving this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer-like heat and humidity will continue to move in this week.
Some of the coolest weather will arrive on Tuesday, but even then, we’re looking at the middle 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland.
Heat and humidity really start to build through mid-week and linger through the end of the workweek. Coastal areas will hover around 89° each afternoon through Friday. Just a few miles inland away from the ocean and you can expect the 90s. The warmest weather arrives Thursday and Friday as we see 95° across inland Horry County.
This weather pattern that brings us warmth will also keep us dry. Very little rain is expected through Friday afternoon. We’re starting to see signs that this weather pattern may begin to change into the weekend. We’ll at least bring the chance of some afternoon showers and storms into the forecast starting Saturday.
