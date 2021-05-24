FIRST ALERT: The heat goes on

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Summer time heat and increasing humidity will continue through the week before subtle changes arrive for the weekend.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and a return of summer-like warmth. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the upper 80s along the beaches and lower 90s inland. Enough humidity will be present later today for a very slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Most areas will stay dry however with rain chances at just 20%.
Tonight will be clear and very mild with low temperatures near 70.
The rest of the work week will see more heat and increasing humidity. Wednesday temperatures will climb to near 90 at the beach and lower 90s inland.
The hottest weather arrives Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with blazing sunshine.
By the Memorial Day Weekend, a cold front will start to drop into the region. The front will help to spark off a few showers and storms especially Saturday afternoon and evening with rain chances around 30%.
A stray shower will be possible Sunday as cooler and dryer weather begins to return.
Memorial Day will be pleasant with afternoon temperatures near 80 and lower humidity.
