Dry weather stretch creates serious fire danger along Grand Strand, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire officials are urging people to be safe amid an extended period of dry conditions.
It hasn’t rained in Horry County in quite some time, leading to drought-like conditions. Those conditions can present serious danger when it comes to outdoor burning, which is why a county-wide burn ban is still in effect.
Fire officials said it’s important to follow that because any small fire can easily spread in these dry conditions.
“Right now is definitely not the time to be burning outside,” Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said.
Casey said the potential for dangerous situations rises in dry conditions.
“These fires are a lot more serious and they can get out of control a lot quicker than they would if we had a bunch of rain and high humidity,” Casey said.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is also encouraging people to be cautious during this dry period, especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches, which is a holiday many people like to use to fire up the grill.
“Any time you’re using a grill, you need to be careful,” Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans said.
Officials also advise people to grill a safe distance away from any buildings so the building doesn’t catch fire from the grill.
For the month of May, Horry County Fire Rescue said reported outside fires, structure fires and vehicle fires are all slightly up compared to last May but significantly down compared to May 2019.
There is also a burn ban in place in over two dozen North Carolina counties, including Robeson and Scotland counties, due to the hazardous forest fire conditions. The burn ban went into place on Monday and will remain in effect until further notice.
“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”
Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affect counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.
