Crews begin work on new Myrtle Beach solid waste transfer station

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction is underway on a new solid waste transfer station in Myrtle Beach.
The new facility will be located on the Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension, west of Kings Highway, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.
The city shared a photo of the progress being made on the facility Monday morning.
“The existing facility was built in 1977 and no longer meets the needs of our growing community. The new station is expected to be on-line late this year,” the city said in the post.
Officials say the new facility will be named the “Jake Abraham Transfer Station” in honor of a long-time solid waste operator in Myrtle Beach.
Abraham, who was known as “Mr. Jake,” worked as a solid waste collection operator from 1947 until his retirement in 1980, according to the city.
He passed away in 2012 at the age of 91.
