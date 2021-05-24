Coroner’s office identifies man shot, killed in North Myrtle Beach restaurant parking lot

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has named the man fatally shot in the parking lot of a North Myrtle Beach restaurant.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Durance McCray, 32, of Longs, was killed in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s on Little River Neck Road on May 21.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and found multiple shell casings near dumpsters.
A witness told officers they saw a suspect fire multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle from the outside.
Officials previously said the victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.
The incident remains under investigation by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
