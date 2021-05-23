One person hurt after vehicle crashes through fencing in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured crashing through fencing in Surfside Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at 1254 Dick Pond Road.
Officials said the crash involved an entrapment, and the person hurt was taken to the hospital.
No buildings were damaged in the wreck, only the nearby fencing.
HCFR and the Horry County Police Department both say to expect delays along Highway 544 as first responders work to clear the area.
The Surfside Beach Fire Department also assisted county crews at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
