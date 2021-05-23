One hurt in Florence shooting, police searching for suspect vehicle

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Florence early Sunday morning, officials said.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened on the 2000 block of West Evans Street shortly after midnight.
Brandt said the victim is expected to be OK after being taken to the hospital.
Police then learned the shooting stemmed from a hit-and-run incident.
The suspect vehicle was identified as white Mercury Grand Marquis with tinted windows and aftermarket custom rims.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
