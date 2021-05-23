One dead after crash in Dillon County

One dead after crash in Dillon County
Williamsburg man killed in i-64 crash (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By WMBF News Staff | May 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 10:07 AM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a wreck in Dillon County early Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Master Trooper David Jones said the crash happened at around 1 a.m. on State Park Road.

Jones said the victim was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee heading south when they went off the roadway right and overcorrected before going off the roadway left.

The driver then struck a tree and was killed as a result.

The victim was also not wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle, Jones said.

The SCHP is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.