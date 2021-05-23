One dead after crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a wreck in Dillon County early Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP Master Trooper David Jones said the crash happened at around 1 a.m. on State Park Road.
Jones said the victim was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee heading south when they went off the roadway right and overcorrected before going off the roadway left.
The driver then struck a tree and was killed as a result.
The victim was also not wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle, Jones said.
The SCHP is investigating the crash.
