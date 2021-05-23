McAlister’s Deli to open new location in Conway next month

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A popular delicatessen chain known for its sandwiches and stuffed spuds is opening a new location in Conway next month.
McAlister’s Deli will open its sixth Horry County location on June 21 at 1650 Church St. near the intersection of Mill Pond Road.
The newest McAlister’s will be located next to Eugenia’s Steakhouse, which is set to open later this year. Both restaurants will be a part of the city of Conway’s Celebration Square, a project county officials anticipated being a $5 million investment, according to Conway Chamber of Commerce’s director of economic development Devin Parks.
Sara Zwolski said that the newest McAlister’s location in Conway is looking to hire about 50 team members. Interested applicants can apply online.
The latest McAlister’s will add to its already county-wide presence, with restaurants in two locations in North Myrtle Beach, one in Surfside Beach, another near Coastal Grand Mall, and one that’s located in the new Teal Towne Plaza near Coastal Carolina University.
