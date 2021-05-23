FIRST ALERT: Hot week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The hottest weather so far this year settles in for much of this week.
Today will be the hottest day so far this year. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb all the way to 90 by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Inland temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s.
Tonight will be very mild with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday will be a degree or two cooler, but still hot with afternoon temperatures along the beaches in the upper 80s and inland temperatures in the lower 90s.
Heat will build again for the middle and end of the week with the hottest weather likely Thursday and Friday as temperatures once again reach the lower 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland with abundant sunshine.
The heat will begin to break by the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will cool into the 80s. As humidity increases, a few showers and storms will be possible but no widespread rain is expected.
