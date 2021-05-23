FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry forecast into Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a pleasant morning with mild and comfortable temperatures, Mother Nature will crank up the heat starting this afternoon. High temperatures today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will be feeling much more like a mid to late summer day rather than late May. Across the Grand Strand, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. For the Pee Dee, highs will top out in the low to mid 90s.
This hot and dry stretch of weather shows little signs of slowing down as we head into the new week. Temperatures along the Grand strand will be flirting with the upper 80s and low 90s all week long. The Pee Dee will see temperatures climbing and soaring into the middle 90s for most of next week.
We finally have been able to add in a few stray and isolated rain chances into the extended forecast. There’s a small chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms Friday night and Saturday. As of right now, it doesn’t look like much. We will certainly take whatever rain we can get at this point.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.