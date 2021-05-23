DHEC: S.C. records 192 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 192 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 490,380 and deaths to 8,528, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases, while Florence County saw five new cases and one new death in Sunday’s report.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 13,935 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 2.4%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.