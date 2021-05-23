‘Could have been so much worse’: Neighbors react to Socastee plane crash

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are still investigating Friday evening’s deadly plane crash in Socastee.
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials were on scene for much of the day on Saturday.
Neighbors who witnessed the crash said they’re in shock and are thankful the pilot crashed where he did.
“It could have been on any of us. On our homes, could have been so much worse,” said Pat Bellamy, who lives across the street from where the twin-engine plane crashed.
“We looked out the window and we saw the plane. It was very emotional, hard to see, and shortly after there was a huge explosion and there was fire everywhere. It was just horrible,” Bellamy added.
Down the road, Morgan Heleine caught the aftermath of what happened on her family’s doorbell camera.
She said she’s just thankful that no one else got hurt.
“Thank God he knew what he was doing, he definitely was a great pilot, to sort of take-off and know something was wrong and then to locate an empty field like that. It was so tragic what happened to him, but he could have hit this whole row of houses,” Heleine said.
The FAA said the pilot, later identified as James Marklin Harper, had just left the Myrtle Beach International Airport and was the only person on board.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.