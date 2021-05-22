18-year-old killed in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting claimed the life of an 18-year-old in Marion County early Saturday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to MUSC-Marion shortly after midnight after reports that a gunshot victim was taken there.
The victim later died from his injuries and was identified as 18-year-old Bronson Quarmaine Miller, Jr., of Mullins.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office also asked anyone with information to come forward.
“Please reach out to us before another life is lost,” the statement read. “What if the next victim is your child?”
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 843-423-8399.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.