Police investigating deadly shooting near North Myrtle Beach restaurant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after being shot in the parking lot of a North Myrtle Beach restaurant late Friday.
According to information from city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s, on 2200 Little River Neck Road, at around 11:45 p.m.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and found multiple shell casings near dumpsters. Officers were then told that the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot.
The victim later died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
A witness told officers they saw a suspect fire multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle from the outside.
That vehicle was later found at the hospital with “a significant amount of the victim’s blood in it.”
It was later secured and towed to NMBPDS to be processed.
The victim’s name has not been released, nor has any suspect information.
NMBDPS is investigating the incident.
