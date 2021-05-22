May 21 SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs continued on Friday night with district champions being crowned across the state. The winners advance to play in the Lower State Finals next week in a best of 3-game series with games on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tonight’s scores and next week’s matchups can be found below.
BASEBALL:
Gilbert 12
Aynor 5 – Aynor’s season comes to an end
Strom Thurmond 3
Georgetown 1 – Georgetown’s season comes to an end
Latta 6
Philip Simmons 3 – Latta advances to District Championship match on Tuesday
Lake View 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4 – Lake View advances to the Lower State Championship series
Green Sea Floyds 11
East Clarendon 1 (Game 1)
Green Sea Floyds 5
East Clarendon 4 (Game 2) GSF advances to the Lower State Championship series
SOFTBALL:
Ashley Ridge 4
St. James 1 – St. James season comes to an end
Colleton County 10
South Florence 9 (11 innings) – Lady Bruins’ season comes to an end
Darlington 3
North Augusta 0 (Game 1)
Darlington 7
North Augusta 2 (Game 2) – Darlington advances to the Lower State Championship series
Aynor 10
Hanahan 9 (Game 1)
Aynor 15
Hanahan 5 (Game 2) – Lady Jackets advance to the Lower State Championship series
Dillon 3
Gilbert 0 (Game 1)
Dillon 9
Gilbert 8 (Game 2) – Dillon advances to the Lower State Championship series
Andrew Jackson 9
Latta 3 – Lady Vikings’ season comes to an end
Lake View 4
East Clarendon 3 – Lake View advances to the Lower State Championship series next week
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4
Johnsonville 3 – Johnsonville’s season comes to an end
MONDAY MATCHUPS IN BASEBALL:
Lake View at Green Sea Floyds
MONDAY MATCHUPS IN SOFTBALL:
Dillon at Aynor – 6:30pm
Darlington at Colleton County
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View
