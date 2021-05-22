May 21 SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard

Lake View advanced to the lower state finals with a 6-4 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | May 22, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 12:06 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs continued on Friday night with district champions being crowned across the state. The winners advance to play in the Lower State Finals next week in a best of 3-game series with games on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tonight’s scores and next week’s matchups can be found below.

BASEBALL:

Gilbert 12

Aynor 5 – Aynor’s season comes to an end

Strom Thurmond 3

Georgetown 1 – Georgetown’s season comes to an end

Latta 6

Philip Simmons 3 – Latta advances to District Championship match on Tuesday

Lake View 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4 – Lake View advances to the Lower State Championship series

Green Sea Floyds 11

East Clarendon 1 (Game 1)

Green Sea Floyds 5

East Clarendon 4 (Game 2) GSF advances to the Lower State Championship series

SOFTBALL:

Ashley Ridge 4

St. James 1 – St. James season comes to an end

Colleton County 10

South Florence 9 (11 innings) – Lady Bruins’ season comes to an end

Darlington 3

North Augusta 0 (Game 1)

Darlington 7

North Augusta 2 (Game 2) – Darlington advances to the Lower State Championship series

Aynor 10

Hanahan 9 (Game 1)

Aynor 15

Hanahan 5 (Game 2) – Lady Jackets advance to the Lower State Championship series

Dillon 3

Gilbert 0 (Game 1)

Dillon 9

Gilbert 8 (Game 2) – Dillon advances to the Lower State Championship series

Andrew Jackson 9

Latta 3 – Lady Vikings’ season comes to an end

Lake View 4

East Clarendon 3 – Lake View advances to the Lower State Championship series next week

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4

Johnsonville 3 – Johnsonville’s season comes to an end

MONDAY MATCHUPS IN BASEBALL:

Lake View at Green Sea Floyds

MONDAY MATCHUPS IN SOFTBALL:

Dillon at Aynor – 6:30pm

Darlington at Colleton County

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View

