Five people displaced after fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were displaced Saturday as a fire heavily damaged a home in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to that home on Cocas Drive at 5:40 p.m.
Photos from the scene show the roof burned off almost completely, as well as other damage to the home.
No one was injured, officials said.
The five people displaced were offered assistance by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Conway Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.
