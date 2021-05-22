FIRST ALERT: Heating up this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our warm and dry stretch of weather ramps up as we head into this weekend. Temperatures will quickly climb into the low 80s today across the Grand Strand and upper 80s for areas inland. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny, with dry conditions lasting through the weekend.
By tomorrow, the heat really begins to crank up. Temperatures will be just shy of 90° for the beaches and into the middle 90s for inland areas. With mostly sunny skies, it will feel much more like a July ay rather than late May.
This stretch of heat and summer-like dry weather will last through most of next week. High temperatures will be roughly 10-15 degrees above our average highs for this time of year.
