FIRST ALERT: First named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Ana has formed Saturday morning, making it the first official named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
At 5:00 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph. A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected tonight and Sunday. Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.
