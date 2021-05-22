DHEC: S.C. records 205 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths announced

South Carolina COVID-19 (Source: WBTV)
By WMBF News Staff | May 22, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 11:31 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 205 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 490,176 and deaths to 8,517, officials said.

In Horry County, there were nine new COVID-19 cases, while Florence County saw just four in Saturday’s report.

No new deaths were reported in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.

According to DHEC, 11,702 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 2.3%.



For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

