Crews battle large fire at Horry County landfill

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews spent Saturday night battling a large fire at a landfill in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Highway 90 in Conway at around 8:30 p.m. for a waste material fire.
Officials said residents and passersby may still see smoke and flames in the area as crews continue to work the scene.
WMBF News received photos and videos from neighbors in the area, showing large plumes of smoke just beyond the neighborhood.
HCFR says the fire is contained, but it may take an extended period of time to fully extinguish it. Officials say there is no threat to the public.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
