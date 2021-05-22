Coroner identifies victim of deadly Horry County plane crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The pilot who died in a deadly plane crash in Horry County has been identified.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 60-year-old James Marklin Harper, died after his plane crashed along Socastee Boulevard Friday night.
Fowler added that Harper was from the North Myrtle Beach area.
First responders were called to the 3800 block of Socastee Boulevard, near Highway 17, at around 6:15 p.m. Friday where the plane went down in a field.
The FAA said the plane was a twin-engine Piper PA-31 that left from the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Harper was intending to go to the Grand Strand Airport but was trying to return to MYR before the crash happened.
He was the only person on board, officials said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating.
