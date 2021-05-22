Cheek’s Homer Lifts Duke Over Tigers 4-2

James Parker scored the game’s first run in the third inning on Bryar Hawkins’ two-out single, then Sam Hall hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, RJ Schreck hit a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole to tie the score. After the Tigers failed to capitalize on a double-play opportunity to get out of the ninth inning, Cheek belted his first home run of the season over the fence in right field.