Squirrel getting into substation causes widespread power outage in Pawleys Island area

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A widespread power outage is being reported Friday morning in the Pawleys Island area.
The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said Santee Cooper is aware of the situation and crews are working on restoration.
The utility company said power will likely be out until at least 10 a.m., according to Pawleys Island police.
According to information from Santee Cooper, the outage was the result of a squirrel getting into a substation, affecting around 3,200 customers.
