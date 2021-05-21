Third employee discrimination suit filed against City of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A third former employee is alleging discrimination against the City of North Myrtle Beach.
Another lawsuit was filed May 19, 2021, this time by Suzanne Hoffnagle. It alleges discrimination because of her age and sex. She worked as an administrative assistant for the city’s Department of Public Safety for over 19 years, according to the court filing.
According to the lawsuit, Hoffnagle was 72 when she was terminated. The plaintiff was furloughed and ultimately terminated 99 days before her official retirement, and was told it was because of pandemic-related budget cuts.
The lawsuit said that the budget hasn’t eliminated her position.
The suit says the director of Public Safety was her direct supervisor, a “60-year-old white male” who represented to her that the furlough was temporary and her work was essential.
“Plaintiff is informed and believes, the reason given for her furlough and ultimately her termination was pretext for discrimination based on her age and sex,” the suit alleges.
Hoffnagle was offered four weeks severance in exchange for dropping any claims she had against the city, and “ultimately her benefits of her retirement she worked for,” the suit continues.
The plaintiff was discharged from her job in late May 2020, for reasons she believes were not what was stated.
The suit alleges discrimination, breach of contract, breach of contract accompanied by fraudulent act, and breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing.
The suit is seeking damages, fees and further relief in excess of $50,000.
City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
