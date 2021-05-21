‘That’s not right’: Family of man killed at Carolina Forest apartment complex stunned after suspect out on bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting at a Carolina Forest apartment complex is out of jail on bond.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 26-year-old Broderick Marquise Carpenter was released May 19 on a $75,000 bond. He had been incarcerated since March 9.
Carpenter, of Surfside Beach, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges stem from a Dec. 5, 2020 shooting at Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest.
When officers arrived, they found one person injured. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.
The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Eliajah La’Mont Samuel, of Conway.
Arrest warrants state Carpenter “did seek out the victim and lie in wait for several hours prior to his death,” and made previous threats to Samuel’s life.
The victim’s family spoke to WMBF News after attending the bond hearing. They’re in shock the suspect in their son’s death is no longer behind bars.
“That’s not right,” said Shawn Lewis, Samuel’s father. “Right is right. Wrong is wrong.”
Samuel’s family attended the bond hearing and explained what happened right before Carpenter made bail.
“He’s out on bond because they said he’s wasn’t a threat to society or our community nor a flight risk,” said Nettie Lewis, Samuel’s mother. “We don’t know him, our son didn’t know him. It’s hard to take that you can do something to someone like this and you didn’t know them. That means you can do it to anybody.”
The family said the results of this bond hearing won’t keep them from seeking justice for their son because his love was worth fighting for.
“He was a great father,” Lewis said.
“He was the life of the party,” said Peggy Baker, Samuel’s grandmother. “It was hard for me to understand why somebody could just shoot him down for no reason. I will never understand that - never.”
