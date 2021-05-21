Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Upon deputies’ arrival, PPSO and Plaquemines Parish Emergency Medical Services discovered Deickman and a second victim unresponsive. The investigation revealed that Senfles was positively identified as being directly involved in the illegal drug transaction with Deickman. The investigation revealed the illegal drug transaction occurred prior to PPSO receiving the 911 call of Deickman’s overdose. Deickman was legally pronounced dead at Ochsner Hospital Westbank Campus four days later