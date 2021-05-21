See smoke in Carolina Forest? Horry County Fire Rescue working to put out woods fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Carolina Forest may see some smoke for a while on Friday while firefighters work to put out a fire in a wooded area.
The call went out just after 3:30 p.m. about the fire.
Horry County Fire Rescue, including its Wildfire Team, and South Carolina Forestry are working to contain a two-acre woods fire in the area of Moss Bridge Lane.
There are no reported injuries, and no homes are being threatened.
