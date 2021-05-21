Ruiz Foods Florence to hold job fair, announce $3K sign-on bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence frozen food manufacturer is looking for new employees.
Ruiz Foods Florence will hold a job fair Saturday at its manufacturing facility from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., according to a press release.
“We’ll be interviewing on-site at the job fair and sharing the full details about our $3,000 sign-on bonus for specific jobs,” said Jamie Moore, Ruiz Foods Florence human resource manager.
Officials say positions eligible for the $3,000 sign-on bonus include machine operators, maintenance, pre-bath, bakery and spice room.
There will also with an additional incentive pay rate for second and third shifts, the release stated.
Attendees are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including face masks and social distancing.
The Ruiz Foods Florence manufacturing facility is located at 2557 Florence Harllee Boulevard.
The company currently employs over 1,100 people.
