NBC will not be airing "Meet the Press" this Sunday, June 13.

The news magazine with Chuck Todd generally airs at 9 a.m. on Sundays. It will not air because of coverage of the 2021 French Open.

“Meet the Press” will return to its regular time on June 20.

