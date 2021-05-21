Police: Two stabbed during fight at family gathering in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight during a family gathering in Florence led to two people being stabbed, according to police.
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of June Lane for an assault.
When police arrived on scene, they learned there was an altercation between four people.
Investigators said that two people were stabbed during the fight and bystanders took the victims to a hospital.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
They added that two female suspects were taken into custody. Their names have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said they will release more information as it becomes available.
