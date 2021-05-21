Police: Loris man hit vehicle, pedestrian with stolen car in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WMBF) – A Loris man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car and injuring multiple people earlier this week in Alabama.
According to information from the Montgomery, Ala. Police Department, officers were called Thursday about a stolen vehicle. The victim told law enforcement that he was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen.
Police said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Decorea Gaddy, of Loris, S.C., drove off and then struck a moving vehicle and a pedestrian.
The suspect then abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran away on foot, according to law enforcement. He was taken into custody while trying to steal a truck, MPD officials said.
Authorities said the driver of the other vehicle and the pedestrian both sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police charged Gaddy with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree theft of property and attempted theft of property.
He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
