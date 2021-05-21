Myrtle Beach shooting sends one to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Police were called to reports of a shooting in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway around 4:15 a.m., Myrtle Beach MCpl. Tom Vest said.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Vest. That person’s condition was not immediately known.
No suspect information has been released.
