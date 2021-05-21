Myrtle Beach police investigate back-to-back shootings just one block apart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place about 24 hours apart and just a block away from each other.
The first happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near Ole Shillelagh Sports and Raw Bar and Benjamins Calabash Seafood on South Kings Highway. One person was taken to the hospital in that shooting and is expected to be OK.
The second shooting took place around 4 a.m. on the corner of 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway. One person was also hurt in that shooting.
So far in May, WMBF News has reported on three shooting and one shots fired call inside the Myrtle Beach city limits, sending a total of three people to the hospital.
It all comes as tourists begin to flock to the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend and the start of the summer.
Nicole Austin, who is visiting Myrtle Beach, said that she has always felt safe during her visits to the Grand Strand, but the frequency may have her going somewhere else to vacation.
“Yes, because I could be an innocent bystander just walking and I could get hit by one of the bullets,” Austin said.
At this point, there isn’t any information on who’s responsible for the shootings or what led up to them, despite reaching out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department multiple times on Friday.
We also wanted to know what the police department is doing to curb crime like this ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend, but efforts to set up an interview with someone in the department were unsuccessful.
WMBF News also reached out to Mayor Brenda Bethune and those on the Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss the recent shootings and the message for visitors, but no comments were provided.
We will continue to follow the investigation into these shootings and will bring you updates as they become available.
