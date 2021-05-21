Authorities investigate small plane crash in field along Socastee Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed that it is responded to a small plane crash along Socastee Boulevard in Horry County
Fire crews were called around 6:15 Friday night to the 3800 block of Socastee Boulevard, near Highway 17, where the small plane went down in a field.
WMBF News reporter Katherine Phillips was at the scene and saw a big cloud of smoke from the field. There is also a heavy presence of Horry County Fire Rescue trucks, Horry County police and also a Myrtle Beach International Airport fire truck.
Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department also confirmed that they have sent a truck to the scene.
Witness Sharon Parker told WMBF News she saw the plane and knew that something wasn’t right.
“It sounded like the motor wasn’t running right and you could hear a dysfunction in it,” Parker said.
She also added that she heard a boom.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Drivers are being asked to avoid Socastee Boulevard because it will be shut down for an extended period of time.
