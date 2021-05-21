MBPD: Market Common death investigation reveals man entered wrong apartment, fight ensued

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released new details on a death investigation at The Market Common.
Police said the call originally came out as a reported burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m. last Friday at a home on Howard Avenue.
When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man who later died. The coroner’s office identified the man as 57-year-old Martin Mullin.
During the investigation, it was determined that Mullin had entered the wrong apartment in the building. Investigators said that’s when there was a fight between Mullin and the men living in the apartment.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Police said they are still investigating and additional information will be released when it becomes available.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 843-918-1382.
