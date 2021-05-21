Man charged in connection with murder of stepmother in Darlington, chief says

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been taken into custody following a homicide investigation in Darlington, authorities said Friday morning.
Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington announced that 33-year-old Steven Louis Samuel was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his stepmother, Vivian Bess.
According to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee, the woman was found dead Monday night near Juleswood Drive in Darlington.
No other information was immediately available.
