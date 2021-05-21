FIRST ALERT: Two named storms possible in the Atlantic by tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two named tropical systems may develop as early as this evening across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
According to the National Hurricane Center, showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low pressure area centered about 450 miles east-northeast of Bermuda have become better organized during the past several hours. The low has not yet acquired tropical storm characteristics. However, if current trends continue, the system could be designated a subtropical storm or depression later today or tonight as it moves westward to west-southwestward to the northeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday.
Another potential area of interest has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. Recent satellite imagery suggests that a low-level circulation is forming over the western Gulf of Mexico. However, shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the disturbance moves inland over the northwestern Gulf coast tonight. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana during the next few days.
If Ana forms before June 1st, it will be the seventh straight year of a named storm before the start of hurricane season.
