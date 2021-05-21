FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics, ‘Ana’ likely to form soon

According to the National Hurricane Center, A non-tropical low pressure area located about 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is producing winds to storm force and disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The low is expected to move west-southwestward over warmer waters during the next day or so, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone later today or on Saturday near or to the northeast of Bermuda. Thereafter, the low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday. This would become ‘Ana’, our first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. Chances of development are at 80% through the next 48 hours and five days. This poses no threat to the Carolinas.