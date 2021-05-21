FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics, ‘Ana’ likely to form soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have two chances of tropical development to watch as we head into the weekend.
According to the National Hurricane Center, A non-tropical low pressure area located about 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is producing winds to storm force and disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The low is expected to move west-southwestward over warmer waters during the next day or so, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone later today or on Saturday near or to the northeast of Bermuda. Thereafter, the low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday. This would become ‘Ana’, our first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. Chances of development are at 80% through the next 48 hours and five days. This poses no threat to the Carolinas.
A new chance of development has been highlighted now in the western Gulf of Mexico. A surface trough and a mid-to upper-level disturbance are producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development before the disturbance moves inland over the northwestern Gulf coast tonight. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana during the next few days. Chances of development remain low at this time at 20%. Thankfully, high pressure will keep this system away from the Carolinas as well.
If Ana forms before June 1st, it will be the seventh straight year of a named storm before the start of hurricane season.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.