FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat builds through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More heat and humidity set to return as we move through the weekend.
We’ll we’ve seen plenty of warm weather this week, the warming trend accelerates this weekend. We’ll push afternoon highs warmer, into the middle 80s Saturday afternoon, approaching 90° by Sunday! The humidity remains in check but we’ll start to feel a bit muggier by Sunday.
Rain chances continue to be very slow with sunny skies and no rain expected this weekend
Summer heat and humidity really filters-in next week. Inland areas can expect multiple afternoons in the middle 90s with even the Grand Strand getting in on 90° warmth. More humidity means it feels even warmer with a heat index approaching 100° in spots.
The pattern finally begins to break down late next week, opening the door for some much-needed rain chances. We’ll start to see more afternoon showers and storms by next weekend.
