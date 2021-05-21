FIRST ALERT: Heat wave builds over the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm and sunny conditions continue on Friday ahead of a building heat wave for the end of the weekend and into next week.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s today under mostly sunny skies. On the sand, temperatures will reach the upper 70s with a nice breeze by the afternoon hours. Get out and enjoy today with lower humidity because changes begin to arrive in the next 48-72 hours.
The weekend will be sunny and dry only adding to our ongoing drought issues here in the Carolinas. Highs on Saturday will reach the middle to upper 80s. By Sunday, the heat wave is in full force with inland temperatures well into the middle 90s while the beaches reach the upper 80s. Humidity will begin to slowly increase as we roll into next week.
High pressure continues the core of the heat through much of next week with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 in the Grand Strand every day next week. Highs inland will be in the mid-upper 90s with the humidity making it feel like 100 degrees at times next week.
The same area of high pressure that keeps the region very warm will continue to block any moisture or storm systems from moving into the area. The result is a rain-free forecast through next week as our drought conditions worsen. Our next chance of rain holds off until late next week.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.