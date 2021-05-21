Deputies suspend search for suspect following chase in Florence County

By WMBF News Staff | May 21, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 10:01 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have suspended the search for a person who they said led them on a chase.

The sheriff’s office said it all started when deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Friday along Paper Mill Road.

They determined that the vehicle was stolen, and the driver then led them on a short chase.

The driver got out of the vehicle and then ran away on foot into a wooded area.

There was a manhunt for the driver, but it was later suspended.

Florence County will provide more information once it becomes available.

