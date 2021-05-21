Deputies suspend search for suspect following chase in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have suspended the search for a person who they said led them on a chase.
The sheriff’s office said it all started when deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Friday along Paper Mill Road.
They determined that the vehicle was stolen, and the driver then led them on a short chase.
The driver got out of the vehicle and then ran away on foot into a wooded area.
There was a manhunt for the driver, but it was later suspended.
Florence County will provide more information once it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.