Darlington Co. authorities to speak about recent violence

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Darlington County are holding a press conference Friday to address recent deadly shootings that occurred only hours apart.
Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington and Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson will speak at 11 a.m. about the shootings and how law enforcement and the community needs to work together to stop the violence.
On Tuesday, 24-year-old Rahiem Fortune was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars at the intersection of West Broad Street and Milling Street in Darlington, according to coroner J. Todd Hardee.
A few hours later just miles up the road, a 16-year-old was shot and killed near Hartsville.
Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd held a prayer vigil at 8 a.m. Friday at the Darlington County Courthouse to lift up his city and the surrounding areas.
